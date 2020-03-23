Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The (KO)

Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded today at $36.70, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 3.5 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 18.8 million shares.

Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.13 and the current low of $36.70 and are currently at $37.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

The Coca-Cola Company manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drink concentrates and syrups. The Company also distributes and markets juice and juice-drink products. Coca-Cola distributes its products to retailers and wholesalers in the United States and internationally.

Potential upside of 33.7% exists for Coca-Cola Co/The, based on a current level of $37.19 and analysts' average consensus price target of $49.73. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.96 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $55.61.

