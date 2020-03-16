Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Cno Financial Gr (CNO)

Cno Financial Gr (NYSE:CNO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $11.23. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 53,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

Cno Financial Gr has overhead space with shares priced $11.23, or 52.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $23.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $16.68 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $17.53.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. provides insurance products and services to American families and seniors. The Company offers supplemental health and individual life insurance, and annuities. CNO serves middle-income people and senior citizens.

Over the past year, Cno Financial Grhas traded in a range of $11.23 to $20.93 and are now at $11.23. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cno Financial Gr on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.97. Since that call, shares of Cno Financial Gr have fallen 29.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.