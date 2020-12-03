Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Clean Harbors (CLH)

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) traded today at a new 52-week low of $47.96. So far today approximately 156,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 403,000 shares.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) has potential upside of 16.0% based on a current price of $51.08 and analysts' consensus price target of $59.25. Clean Harbors shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $76.95 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $81.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides a variety of environmental remediation and industrial waste management services to customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's services include treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous solid and liquid waste, surface remediation, groundwater restoration, and waste packaging, as well as analytical testing and consulting.

Over the past year, Clean Harborshas traded in a range of $47.96 to $88.40 and are now at $51.08. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

