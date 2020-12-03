Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Citizens Financi (CFG)

Shares of Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG) traded today at $21.08, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 167,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.3 million shares.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. provides a full range of commercial banking services for retail and Institutional customers. The Bank offers consumer loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, deposit products, internet banking, and trust services.

In the past 52 weeks, Citizens Financi share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $21.08 and a high of $41.29 and are now at $21.40. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Potential upside of 129.4% exists for Citizens Financi, based on a current level of $21.40 and analysts' average consensus price target of $49.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.07 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $36.78.

