Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded today at a new 52-week low of $40.30. This new low was reached on above average trading volume as 40.5 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 19.4 million shares.

Citigroup Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to consumer and corporate customers. The Company services include investment banking, retail brokerage, corporate banking, and cash management products and services. Citigroup serves customers globally.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citigroup Inc have traded between the current low of $40.30 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $40.47. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has potential upside of 108.4% based on a current price of $40.47 and analysts' consensus price target of $84.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $71.08 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $73.35.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citigroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have C in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.