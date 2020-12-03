Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $33.63. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 2.7 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 28.9 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Cisco Systems share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $33.63 and a high of $58.26 and are now at $33.67. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% lower and 1.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 44.4% for shares of Cisco Systems based on a current price of $33.67 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.62. Cisco Systems shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.88 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $49.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry and provide services associated with these products and their use. The Company provides products for transporting data, voice, and video within buildings, across campuses, and globally.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cisco Systems and will alert subscribers who have CSCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.