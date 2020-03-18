Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $173.30. So far today approximately 156,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 658,000 shares.

Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) is currently priced 4.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $170.88. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $261.37 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $277.07.

Cintas Corporation designs, manufactures, and implements corporate identity uniform programs. The Company also provides entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, document management, fire protection, and first aid and safety services.

Cintas Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $304.81 and the current low of $173.30 and are currently at $178.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

