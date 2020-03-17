Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $98.76. So far today approximately 524,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

Potential upside of 61.4% exists for Chubb Ltd, based on a current level of $99.23 and analysts' average consensus price target of $160.13. Chubb Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $151.72 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $152.81.

Chubb Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $167.74 and the current low of $98.76 and are currently at $99.23 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 1.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

Chubb Limited operates as a property and casualty insurance company. The Company provides commercial and personal property, casualty, and personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients.

