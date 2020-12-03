Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $35.38. Approximately 211,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.2 million shares.

Cheniere Energy has overhead space with shares priced $35.64, or 47.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $67.69. Cheniere Energy shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $56.60 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $61.73.

Cheniere Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.60 and the current low of $35.38 and are currently at $35.64 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is an energy company focused on LNG-related businesses. The Company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals and liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipelines. Cheniere Energy manages and operates projects in Louisiana and Texas.

