Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Chemours Co (CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.01. So far today approximately 416,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chemours Co have traded between the current low of $8.01 and a high of $41.60 and are now at $8.56. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

Chemours Co has overhead space with shares priced $8.56, or 86.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $63.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.54 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.10.

The Chemours Company manufactures and distributes performance chemicals. The Company produces titanium dioxide, refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins, and industrial and specialty chemicals for gold producing, oil refining, agriculture, and other industries.

