Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Shares of Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) traded today at $107.38, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 432,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.8 million shares.

Caterpillar Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $149.96 and the current low of $107.38 and are currently at $107.38 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 1.29% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 60.6% for shares of Caterpillar Inc based on a current price of $107.38 and an average consensus analyst price target of $172.48. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $133.31 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $137.64.

Caterpillar Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets construction, mining, and forestry machinery. The Company also manufactures engines and other related parts for its equipment, and offers financing and insurance. Caterpillar distributes its products through a worldwide organization of dealers.

