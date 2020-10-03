Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $21.97. Approximately 3.8 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.4 million shares.

Carnival Corporation owns and operates cruise ships offering cruises to all major vacation destinations including North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Southern Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific. The Company, through a subsidiary also owns and operates hotels and lodges. Dually-listed company with CCL LN.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) has potential upside of 247.9% based on a current price of $21.97 and analysts' consensus price target of $76.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.51 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.49.

Over the past year, Carnival Corphas traded in a range of $21.97 to $57.69 and are now at $21.97. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

