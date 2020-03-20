Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)

Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $113.82. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 78,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 585,000 shares.

Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) has potential upside of 8.2% based on a current price of $116.09 and analysts' consensus price target of $125.60. Carlisle Cos Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $147.89 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $152.36.

Over the past year, Carlisle Cos Inchas traded in a range of $113.82 to $169.86 and are now at $116.09. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 2.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated manufactures and distributes construction materials, transportation products, and general industry products. The Company manufactures a variety of products for the roofing, real estate, construction, trucking, food-service, aircraft manufacturing, lawn and garden, and other industries.

