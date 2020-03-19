Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Boston Propertie (BXP)

Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $83.21. So far today approximately 56,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 970,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Boston Propertie share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $83.21 and a high of $147.83 and are now at $83.38. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Potential upside of 60.4% exists for Boston Propertie, based on a current level of $83.38 and analysts' average consensus price target of $133.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $133.30 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $135.49.

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, and develops office properties in the United States, with a significant presence in Boston, Washington, D.C., Midtown Manhattan, and San Francisco.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boston Propertie and will alert subscribers who have BXP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.