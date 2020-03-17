Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond (BBBY)

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.12. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.5 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 11.7 million shares.

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has potential upside of 244.1% based on a current price of $5.17 and analysts' consensus price target of $17.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.18 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $13.05.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. operates a nationwide chain of retail stores. The Company, through its retail stores, sells a wide assortment of merchandise principally including domestic merchandise and home furnishings, as well as food, giftware, health and beauty care items, and infant and toddler merchandise.

Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.57 and the current low of $5.12 and are currently at $5.17 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

