Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $32.81. Approximately 152,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 512,000 shares.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. provides financial guaranty insurance and reinsurance coverage. The Company's products include guaranties for municipal finance, structured finance, and infrastructure finance.

Assured Guaranty has overhead space with shares priced $32.99, or 35.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $51.00. Assured Guaranty shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $45.39 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $45.96.

Assured Guaranty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.77 and the current low of $32.81 and are currently at $32.99 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

