Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) traded today at $37.50, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 59,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 468,000 shares.

Assured Guaranty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.77 and the current low of $37.50 and are currently at $37.91 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. provides financial guaranty insurance and reinsurance coverage. The Company's products include guaranties for municipal finance, structured finance, and infrastructure finance.

There is potential upside of 34.5% for shares of Assured Guaranty based on a current price of $37.91 and an average consensus analyst price target of $51.00. Assured Guaranty shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $45.44 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $46.47.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Assured Guaranty on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.82. Since that call, shares of Assured Guaranty have fallen 22.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.