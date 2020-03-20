Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) traded today at $83.00, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 66,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 888,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 1.2% for shares of Aspen Technology based on a current price of $84.13 and an average consensus analyst price target of $85.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $120.20 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $123.73.

Aspen Technology, Inc. supplies process optimization software products and services. The Company's customers are in energy, chemicals, engineering and construction, and other industries that manufacture and produce products from a chemical process. Aspen Technology customers use the products to design and run their plants and manage their supply chains.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aspen Technology have traded between the current low of $83.00 and a high of $142.89 and are now at $84.13. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aspen Technology and will alert subscribers who have AZPN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.