Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Apartment Invest (AIV)

Apartment Invest (NYSE:AIV) traded today at a new 52-week low of $34.75. Approximately 282,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

Apartment Invest has overhead space with shares priced $36.46, or 18.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $44.64. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.70 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $51.74.

In the past 52 weeks, Apartment Invest share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $34.75 and a high of $55.68 and are now at $36.46. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Apartment Investment & Management Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The trust owns a geographically diversified portfolio of multifamily apartment properties in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Apartment Investment also provides property management and asset management services.

