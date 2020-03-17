Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Ametek Inc (AME)

Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) traded today at a new 52-week low of $61.06. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 168,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.8 million shares.

Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) has potential upside of 34.4% based on a current price of $61.74 and analysts' consensus price target of $83.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $91.82 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $94.85.

AMETEK, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company manufactures advanced instruments for process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets and is a supplier of electrical interconnects, specialty metals, technical motors and systems, and floor care and specialty motors.

In the past 52 weeks, Ametek Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $61.06 and a high of $102.31 and are now at $61.74. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ametek Inc and will alert subscribers who have AME in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.