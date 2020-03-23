Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of American Tower C (AMT)

Shares of American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) traded today at $184.06, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 247,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.7 million shares.

Based on a current price of $184.57, American Tower C is currently 15.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $156.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $222.33 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $236.66.

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops wireless communications and broadcast towers in the United States. The Company leases antennae sites on multi-tenant towers for a diverse range of wireless communications industries, including personal communications services, paging, and cellular.

Over the past year, American Tower Chas traded in a range of $184.06 to $258.62 and are now at $184.57. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

