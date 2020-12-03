MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Written on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:36am
By Nick Russo

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $37.47. So far today approximately 285,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 10.5 million shares.

Over the past year, Altria Group Inchas traded in a range of $37.47 to $57.88 and are now at $37.56. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 1.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products, including cigars and pipe tobacco. Altria holds an interest in a brewery company.

Altria Group Inc has overhead space with shares priced $37.56, or 46.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $70.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.83 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Altria Group Inc and will alert subscribers who have MO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: 52 week high/lows altria group inc

Ticker(s): MO

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.