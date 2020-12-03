Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $37.47. So far today approximately 285,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 10.5 million shares.

Over the past year, Altria Group Inchas traded in a range of $37.47 to $57.88 and are now at $37.56. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 1.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products, including cigars and pipe tobacco. Altria holds an interest in a brewery company.

Altria Group Inc has overhead space with shares priced $37.56, or 46.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $70.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.83 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.00.

