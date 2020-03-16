Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $13.09. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 134,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alkermes Plc have traded between the current low of $13.09 and a high of $37.75 and are now at $13.55. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

There is potential upside of 307.2% for shares of Alkermes Plc based on a current price of $13.55 and an average consensus analyst price target of $55.18. Alkermes Plc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.78 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $20.55.

Alkermes PLC researches pharmaceuticals. The Company develops treatments for central nervous system disorders such as addiction, schizophrenia and depression, and diabetes.

