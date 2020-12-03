Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Alexion Pharm (ALXN)

Shares of Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded today at $77.46, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 194,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops proprietary immunoregulatory compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases. The Company develops C5 complement inhibitors and apogens which are two classes of potential therapeutic compounds designed to selectively target specific disease-causing segments of the immune system.

In the past 52 weeks, Alexion Pharm share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $77.46 and a high of $141.86 and are now at $77.87. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Alexion Pharm has overhead space with shares priced $77.87, or 51.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $158.83. Alexion Pharm shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $102.57 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $109.50.

