Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) traded today at a new 52-week low of $40.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 148,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.8 million shares.

Alaska Air Group has overhead space with shares priced $41.12, or 49.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $82.15. Alaska Air Group shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.81 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $64.15.

Alaska Air Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $72.22 and the current low of $40.00 and are currently at $41.12 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is an airline holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides air services to passengers in multiple destinations. Alaska Air also provide freight and mail services, primarily to and within the state of Alaska and on the West Coast.

