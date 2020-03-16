Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Air Lease C (AL)

Shares of Air Lease C (NYSE:AL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $19.06. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 163,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Air Lease C share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $19.06 and a high of $49.96 and are now at $19.63. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Air Lease Corporation operates an aircraft leasing company. The Company purchases, sales, and leases commercial aircrafts. Air Lease serves clients worldwide.

Potential upside of 194.5% exists for Air Lease C, based on a current level of $19.63 and analysts' average consensus price target of $57.82. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $42.35 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.44.

