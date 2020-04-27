Recent 52-Week High Exceeded in Shares of Spectra Energ (SE)

Shares of Spectra Energ (NYSE:SE) traded today at $55.72, breaking its 52-week high. Approximately 301,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.4 million shares.

Sea Limited offers information technology services. The Company provides online personal computer and mobile digital content, e-commerce, and payment platforms. Sea serves customers worldwide.

Spectra Energ (NYSE:SE) is currently priced 25.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $40.93. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $47.13 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $38.46.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spectra Energ have traded between a low of $22.60 and a high of $55.72 and are now at $54.99, which is 143% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Spectra Energ and will alert subscribers who have SE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.