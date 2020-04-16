Recent 52-Week High Exceeded in Shares of Spectra Energ (SE)

Spectra Energ (NYSE:SE) traded today at a new 52-week high of $53.76. So far today approximately 605,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.1 million shares.

Spectra Energ (NYSE:SE) is currently priced 22.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $40.93. Spectra Energ shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.08 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $37.79.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spectra Energ have traded between a low of $22.49 and a high of $53.76 and are now at $52.47, which is 133% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

