Recent 52-Week High Exceeded in Shares of Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)

Shares of Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded at a new 52-week high today of $2216.25. Approximately 1.1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.6 million shares.

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is currently priced 15.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $1876.88. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1966.23 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $1858.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amazon.Com Inc have traded between a low of $1626.03 and a high of $2216.25 and are now at $2216.17, which is 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Amazon.com, Inc. is an online retailer that offers a wide range of products. The Company products include books, music, videotapes, computers, electronics, home and garden, and numerous other products. Amazon offers personalized shopping services, Web-based credit card payment, and direct shipping to customers.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amazon.Com Inc and will alert subscribers who have AMZN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.