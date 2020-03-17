Rayonier Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $17.67. So far today approximately 66,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 855,000 shares.

Potential upside of 88.9% exists for Rayonier Inc, based on a current level of $18.29 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.56. Rayonier Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.15 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $29.22.

Rayonier Inc. is an international forestry products company. The Company produces and sells cellulosic fibers, standing timber, real estate, and timberland acreage. Rayonier also produces logs and wood products, and medium density fiberboard, as well as owns, leases, and manages timberland and provides related management services.

In the past 52 weeks, Rayonier Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $17.67 and a high of $33.09 and are now at $18.29. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

