Raymond James Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $70.99 on a volume of 147K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Raymond James has traded in a range of $58.79 to $101.78 and is now at $63.83, 9% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% lower and 2.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

