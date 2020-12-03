Range Resources: New 52-Week Low Set Today (RRC)

Shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) traded today at $1.61, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 92,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 12.9 million shares.

Potential upside of 1,125.2% exists for Range Resources, based on a current level of $1.75 and analysts' average consensus price target of $21.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $3.40 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $4.56.

Range Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.54 and the current low of $1.61 and are currently at $1.75 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.06% lower and 4.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent oil and gas company that explores, develops, and acquires oil and gas properties. The Company conducts operations primarily in the Southwestern, Appalachian, and Gulf Coast regions of the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Range Resources and will alert subscribers who have RRC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.