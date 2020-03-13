Ralph Lauren Cor: The Losing Streak Continues (RL)

Shares of Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $77.14. Approximately 157,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes men's, women's and children's apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings. The Company's products are sold under a wide range of brands. Ralph Lauren's operations include wholesale, retail, and licensing.

Over the past year, Ralph Lauren Corhas traded in a range of $77.14 to $133.63 and are now at $78.37. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL) has potential upside of 43.5% based on a current price of $78.37 and analysts' consensus price target of $112.44. Ralph Lauren Cor shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $106.13 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $114.05.

