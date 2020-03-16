Radian Group Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (RDN)

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) traded today at $16.15, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 192,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Over the past year, Radian Group Inchas traded in a range of $16.15 to $26.32 and are now at $17.61. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 2.42% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 29.2% exists for Radian Group Inc, based on a current level of $17.61 and analysts' average consensus price target of $22.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.71 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $23.77.

Radian Group Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance. The Company's products and services enable homebuyers to purchase homes more quickly and with smaller down payments, protect lenders against loan default, and lower the costs of mortgage origination and servicing. Radian also provides insurance and reinsurance to investors in corporate, municipal, and asset-backed securities.

