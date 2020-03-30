Radian Group Inc Crosses Below its 10-day MA (RDN)

Today, shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $13.83 on a volume of 150K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Radian Group Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.39 and a high of $26.32 and are now at $13.31, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Radian Group Inc on February 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.15. Since that call, shares of Radian Group Inc have fallen 39.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.