Radian Group Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (RDN)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $12.57 on a volume of 445K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Radian Group Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.53 and a high of $26.32 and are now at $12.99, 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Radian Group Inc on February 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.15. Since that call, shares of Radian Group Inc have fallen 53.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.