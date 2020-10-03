Radian Group Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (RDN)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $22.35 on a volume of 253K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Radian Group Inc have traded between a low of $19.87 and a high of $26.32 and are now at $21.64, which is 9% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

