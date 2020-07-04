Quest Diagnostic Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (DGX)

Today, shares of Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $80.55 on a volume of 165K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Quest Diagnostic share prices have been bracketed by a low of $73.02 and a high of $118.58 and are now at $81.96, 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% lower and 2.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

