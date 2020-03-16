Quanta Services: New 52-Week Low Set Today (PWR)

Shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) traded today at $28.56, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 64,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

There is potential upside of 61.6% for shares of Quanta Services based on a current price of $29.09 and an average consensus analyst price target of $47.00. Quanta Services shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $38.53 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $39.19.

Over the past year, Quanta Serviceshas traded in a range of $28.56 to $44.09 and are now at $29.09. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialized contracting services to electric utilities, telecommunication and cable television operators, and governmental entities. The Company also installs transportation control and lighting systems and provides specialty electric power and communication services for industrial and commercial customers. Quanta operates projects throughout North America.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Quanta Services and will alert subscribers who have PWR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.