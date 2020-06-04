Qualcomm Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (QCOM)

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $67.10 on a volume of 2.0 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Qualcomm Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.10 and a high of $96.17 and are now at $68.66, 40% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 3.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Qualcomm Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $83.81. Since that call, shares of Qualcomm Inc have fallen 22.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.