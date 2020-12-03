Qiagen Nv Crosses Below its 10-day MA (QGEN)

Today, shares of Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $40.08 on a volume of 106K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Qiagen Nv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.16 and a 52-week low of $24.86 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $39.95 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Qiagen Nv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Qiagen Nv in search of a potential trend change.