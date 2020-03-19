Qep Resources In: New 52-Week Low Set Today (QEP)

Shares of Qep Resources In (NYSE:QEP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $0.40. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 456,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 10.5 million shares.

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as an independent natural gas, oil exploration, and production company. The Company focused in the Rocky Mountain and Midcontinent regions of the United States. QEP also gathers, compresses, treats, and processes natural gas.

Potential upside of 3,314.7% exists for Qep Resources In, based on a current level of $0.43 and analysts' average consensus price target of $14.80. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $2.64 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $4.03.

Over the past year, Qep Resources Inhas traded in a range of $0.40 to $8.47 and are now at $0.43. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.5%.

