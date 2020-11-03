Pvh Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (PVH)

Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded today at a new 52-week low of $59.54. Approximately 84,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 935,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pvh Corp have traded between the current low of $59.54 and a high of $134.24 and are now at $60.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

There is potential upside of 183.3% for shares of Pvh Corp based on a current price of $60.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $170.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $89.48 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $89.49.

PVH Corp. designs, sources, manufactures, and markets men's, women's, and children's apparel and footwear. The Company markets its products at a wholesale level through department store chains and directly to consumers through retail stores. PVH offers attire that includes dress shirts, sportswear, neckwear, and footwear.

