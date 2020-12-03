Pvh Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded today at a new 52-week low of $50.26. Approximately 86,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 969,000 shares.

Pvh Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $134.24 and the current low of $50.26 and are currently at $50.70 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

PVH Corp. designs, sources, manufactures, and markets men's, women's, and children's apparel and footwear. The Company markets its products at a wholesale level through department store chains and directly to consumers through retail stores. PVH offers attire that includes dress shirts, sportswear, neckwear, and footwear.

Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) has potential upside of 235.3% based on a current price of $50.70 and analysts' consensus price target of $170.00. Pvh Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $88.53 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $89.23.

