Pultegroup Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) traded today at $23.40, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 457,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.3 million shares.

Pultegroup Inc has overhead space with shares priced $24.23, or 30.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.06. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $37.24 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.56.

Pultegroup Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.37 and the current low of $23.40 and are currently at $24.23 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

PulteGroup Inc. sells and constructs homes, and purchases, develops, and sells residential land and develops active adult communities. The Company also provides mortgage financing, title insurance, and other services to home buyers. PulteGroup has operations in various markets across the United States and Puerto Rico.

