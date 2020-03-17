Public Storage: New 52-Week Low Set Today (PSA)

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $190.49. Approximately 153,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has potential upside of 4.5% based on a current price of $195.86 and analysts' consensus price target of $204.77. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $220.81 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $232.94.

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Trust's principal business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities in the United States. Public Storage also own an equity interest in an owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe.

Public Storage share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $266.76 and the current low of $190.49 and are currently at $195.86 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 0.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

