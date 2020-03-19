Pub Serv Enterp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) traded today at $36.65, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 209,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pub Serv Enterp have traded between the current low of $36.65 and a high of $63.88 and are now at $36.73. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and produces natural gas in the Northeastern and Mid Atlantic United States.

There is potential upside of 47.4% for shares of Pub Serv Enterp based on a current price of $36.73 and an average consensus analyst price target of $54.14. Pub Serv Enterp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $56.02 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $59.10.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pub Serv Enterp on February 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.91. Since that call, shares of Pub Serv Enterp have fallen 35.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.