Ptc Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (PTC)

Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $53.35. So far today approximately 89,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 853,000 shares.

Potential upside of 59.1% exists for Ptc Inc, based on a current level of $54.30 and analysts' average consensus price target of $86.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $75.97 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $79.50.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers technology solutions, comprised of software and services. The Company's technology is primarily used by discrete manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain complex products. PTC's technology is also used to connect products to the Internet for purposes of capturing and analyzing information from them.

Ptc Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $102.47 and the current low of $53.35 and are currently at $54.30 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 1.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

