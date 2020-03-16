Ptc Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (PTC)

Shares of Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $48.10. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 94,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 940,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ptc Inc have traded between the current low of $48.10 and a high of $102.47 and are now at $48.84. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.89% lower and 2.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) has potential upside of 76.9% based on a current price of $48.84 and analysts' consensus price target of $86.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $75.67 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $78.71.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers technology solutions, comprised of software and services. The Company's technology is primarily used by discrete manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain complex products. PTC's technology is also used to connect products to the Internet for purposes of capturing and analyzing information from them.

