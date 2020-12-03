Prosperity Bncsh: New 52-Week Low Set Today (PB)

Shares of Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB) traded today at $47.08, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 103,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 828,000 shares.

Prosperity Bncsh has overhead space with shares priced $47.31, or 38.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $76.65. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $68.62 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $69.46.

In the past 52 weeks, Prosperity Bncsh share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $47.08 and a high of $75.22 and are now at $47.31. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Prosperity Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Prosperity Bank operates in the greater Houston metropolitan area and neighboring counties in Texas.

